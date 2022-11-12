Lens moves 2 points behind PSG, Rennes beats Toulouse 2-1

PARIS (AP) — Second-place Lens has moved within two points of French league leader Paris Saint-Germain by beating Clermont 2-1. Striker Wesley Said equalized on the hour and midfielder Seko Fofana added the second goal in the 68th minute. Clermont took a surprise lead late in the first half. Lens has won five straight matches and lost only once in 15 league games. Third-place Rennes beat Toulouse 2-1 at home to make it 17 games unbeaten overall under coach Bruno Genesio.

