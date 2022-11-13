New Mexico State Police Chief admits mistakes were made by his agency leading to the death of one of its officers

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- The New Mexico State Chief of Police has admitted that his agency, along with others, made mistakes and could have done more to prevent the murder of Officer Darian Jarrott during a traffic stop in Deming, New Mexico last year.

Chief Tim Johnson said in an August 8 deposition that Jarrott may still be alive today if there was better communication and decision making in sending Jarrott alone to conduct a traffic stop targeting Omar Cueva, who was using meth and known to be carrying a rifle.

New Mexico State Police said Jarrott was assisting Homeland Security Investigation agents in a narcotics investigation targeting Cueva.

Cueva fatally shot Jarrott during the traffic stop and led police on a chase from Deming to Las Cruces which ended in a shootout in which Cueva was killed.

According to the deposition, Jarrott was unaware of how dangerous Cueva was.

Johnson said there should have been more information gathered on Cueva before sending Jarrott out on his own, and that Sgt. Mark Madrid - Jarrott's supervisor at the time - should have asked more questions.

Johnson said he doesn't believe anyone within his agency ever asked Madrid why he did not ask more questions. Madrid has since retired.