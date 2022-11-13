Pugh scores game-winner in 2-1 US victory over Germany

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Mallory Pugh scored the go-ahead goal in the 56th minute and the U.S. women avoided a fourth straight loss with a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Germany on Sunday. Sophia Smith also scored for the top-ranked United States, which went into the match at Red Bull Stadium with its first three-game losing streak since 1993. Germany had defeated the United States 2-1 on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. That loss snapped a 71-game unbeaten streak for the United States on home soil, stretching back to a loss to Australia in July 2017.

