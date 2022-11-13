Shooting at Florida high school football game leaves 1 dead

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A shooting outside a Florida high school football game has left one person dead and sent players and spectators scrambling to safety. Orlando’s Jones High School was finishing a Saturday night playoff victory over Wekiva High when a gunman fired several shots in the parking lot during an altercation between two groups. The Orlando Sentinel reported that after the shots, players and spectators fled to the opposite side of the stadium. Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said officers found one adult dead and another wounded. Four juveniles were arrested, including one carrying a gun. No charges were immediately filed and no names have been released.

