AP Top 25 Reality Check: How to rank Pac-12 contenders?

The Pac-12 is better than it has been in recent years, but is also still eating its own and undercutting its best teams’ chances to earn a College Football Playoff berth. The conference has not had a team selected to the CFP since 2016. The Pac-12′s consolation prize for its exciting games and parity, which included two top-10 teams losing at home, is more teams ranked in the AP Top 25 this week than any other league with six. The last time the Pac-12 was the conference with the most ranked teams was Sept. 5, 1995. Reality Check is wondering to rank these Pac-12 teams.

