Daycare in Las Cruces sees spike in vandalism, property damage

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The owners of Children's Playhouse Daycare at 1309 Foster Rd in Las Cruces say that their business is being vandalized "at least once a week."

They say the windows of their daycare have been broken, at shot at with BB guns, and they say that their storage has been broken into as well. They allege that various items have been stolen from the daycare center and add that their vans have been broken into as well.

The owners say they have spent "thousands" of dollars to install gates and locks, as well as to replace or repair items that have been stolen or vandalized.

