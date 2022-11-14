Las Cruces man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting wife, at police

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces man accused of shooting his wife and shooting at police has been sentenced to 10 years in jail.

District Court Judge Douglas Driggers sentenced 34-year-old Julian Valenzuela Monday.

Las Cruces police arrested Valenzuela after a chase on March 4.

Police said at the time that it all began with Valenzuela's wife calling the police after a domestic dispute in which Valenzuela fired several shots.

Following a police chase - Valenzuela crashed, stepped out of his car, and fired at officers. A k-9 officer helped subdue Valenzuela.