Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 5:55 PM

Las Cruces man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting wife, at police

Julian Valenzuela
LCPD
Julian Valenzuela

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces man accused of shooting his wife and shooting at police has been sentenced to 10 years in jail.

District Court Judge Douglas Driggers sentenced 34-year-old Julian Valenzuela Monday.

Las Cruces police arrested Valenzuela after a chase on March 4.

Police said at the time that it all began with Valenzuela's wife calling the police after a domestic dispute in which Valenzuela fired several shots.

Following a police chase - Valenzuela crashed, stepped out of his car, and fired at officers. A k-9 officer helped subdue Valenzuela.

Article Topic Follows: News

Edwin Delgado

Edwin Delgado is an ABC-7 producer.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content