Officer-involved shooting in Las Cruces; investigation to last through the night

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Las Cruces Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at the corner of University Avenue and Espina St. near the NMSU campus.

It happened Friday shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Officer Jason Sauceda, an LCPD spokesman, had limited information and was not able to confirm whether anyone was wounded or whether the officer was hurt.

New Mexico State Police and Las Cruces Police are helping block off streets in that area.

Live images provided by the ABC-7 New Mexico Mobile Newsroom at the scene showed a red vehicle with heavy damage in the middle of the intersection, surrounded by patrol cars. The intersection was cordoned off by red police tape.

