Lloris suggests he will not wear rainbow armband in Qatar

France captain Hugo Lloris has hinted he will not wear a rainbow-colored armband with a rainbow heart design to campaign against discrimination during World Cup games in Qatar. Defending champion France was among eight of the 13 European soccer teams going to Qatar who in September joined the “OneLove” campaign. French federation president Noel Le Graet previously said he would prefer Lloris did not wear it at the tournament because he does not want his country to lecture others. Lloris told a news conference on Monday his opinion on the topic is close to Le Graet’s.

