No. 1 Georgia eyes perfect season with tightly bonded team

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia added another title to its growing collection, yet didn’t see a whole lot of reason to celebrate. The Bulldogs, you see, are chasing a much loftier goal. Perfection. No. 1 Georgia locked up another trip to the Southeastern Conference championship game as the Eastern Division winner. But everyone quickly moved on. The Bulldogs have much bigger goals, including their first SEC title since 2017, a return to the College Football Playoff, and a second straight national title. And let’s not forget one other goal that would really make this team stand out: a perfect season.

