Former Vice President Mike Pence pens autobiography ‘So Help Me God’

EL PASO, Texas - Former Vice President Mike Pence has written an autobiography entitled 'So Help Me God' which is in bookstores and available online today.

It is a chronicle of the events and people who forged Pence's character, leading up to that historic day on January 6, 2021, when he reconvened Congress after the attack on the Capitol and completed the peaceful transfer of power.

Pence spoke exclusively with me today on ABC-7 at 4 about the book, his relationship with former President Trump, and whether he or Trump should testify before the January 6th Committee.