Millions to take part in America Recycles Day

EL PASO, Texas - Each year on November 15, millions of people across the United States take part in America Recycles Day. The day raises awareness about recycling and the purchasing of recycled products.

There are many things that we can do to make a difference in our environment every day. Whether you're at home, on the go, in the office, or at school, there are many opportunities to go green by reducing, reusing, and recycling.

There is also much more to recycling beyond the blue bin. A U.S. Environmental protection Agency study found that recycling and reuse activities in the United States accounted for 681,000 jobs and $37.8 billion in wages.

You can take part in America Recycles Day by Recycling, buying recycled goods and helping teach others the benefits of recycling and continue to do so each day.