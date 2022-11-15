Russia bans 100 Canadians, including Jim Carrey

Russia said it's imposing entry bans on another 100 Canadian citizens in response to Canada's sanctions on Moscow. They include American-Canadian actor Jim Carrey.

The Russian foreign ministry's “black list” contains hundreds of western officials and notable people.

Russia said it's adding a hundred more Canadians to the list in response to Canada's continued practice of imposing sanctions.

Russian authorities also pointed to sanctions against Russian leadership, politicians and parliamentarians, business representatives, experts and journalists, and cultural figures.

Russia also called Canadian authorities "Russo-phobic."