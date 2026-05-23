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ABC-7 StormTracker: Storm Chances Return Memorial Day Across Borderland

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Published 4:33 PM

EL PASO, Texas — Warm and dry weather will continue through the weekend, but changes are expected by Memorial Day.

The National Weather Service in El Paso says scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Monday, especially across central New Mexico and Far West Texas during the afternoon hours.

Storms could bring sudden rain and gusty outflow winds.

Forecasters say El Paso will stay warm, with highs in the lower 90s through the holiday weekend. Monday’s high is expected to reach around 91 degrees, with a 50% chance for storms.

Las Cruces could also see storm chances Monday, with a forecast high near 91 degrees and a 50% chance for rain.

Rain chances may linger into Tuesday for some areas, but the rest of the week is expected to turn drier again.

Fire weather concerns will remain elevated Sunday because of dry air, low humidity and light winds, but the NWS says no watches or warnings are in effect at this time.

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Ilyhanee Robles

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