Turkey makes more arrests in connection with deadly bombing

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s justice minister says the number of people in custody in connection with the deadly bomb attack on a bustling pedestrian avenue in Istanbul has increased to 50. Sunday’s explosion hit Istiklal Avenue in the heart of the city, killing six people and wounding several dozen others. Turkish authorities blamed the attack on Kurdish militants but the outlawed groups have denied involvement. Police on Monday detained a Syrian woman who is suspected of leaving the bomb and other suspects. On Tuesday minister Bekir Bozdag said the number of suspects in custody has reached 50. State media said police detained two brothers, included one who allegedly planned to help the bomber flee Turkey.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.