Las Cruces tests new ‘zero fare’ trial bus program 

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Roadrunner Transit officials say starting Nov. 28, a zero-fare trial will remain in place indefinitely.

Officials say they believe zero fares will have a positive impact on riders' quality of life.

Many Las Cruces transit riders say they think the zero-fare fare will also help offset the impact of inflation.

Transit Administrator Mike Bartholomew says with a $6 million dollar budget and fares last year at $200,000 are just a drop in the bucket.

City councilors say this change is about accessibility and sustainability in addition to affordability.

Kerry Mannix

