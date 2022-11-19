New Mexico woman sentenced to over four years in prison

NEW MEXICO - A New Mexico woman is facing over four years in prison after being found guilty of Conspiracy to Smuggle Firearms into Mexico.

According to court documents, Carmen Gallegos, aka carmen Salazar-Andujo, of Hobbs, New Mexico, participated in a conspiracy to purchase at least 23 firearms in a two-month period, then illegally smuggle them from the U.S. into Mexico.

Gallegos was arrested at the Ysleta port of entry on October 31, 2021

Gallegos admitted during her arrest that she was paid $538 for smuggling three firearms into Mexico the day prior, according to court documents.