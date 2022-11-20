1 man dead, another arrested following pedestrian crash in West El Paso

UPDATE: El Paso police say a 42-year-old man was crossing Mesa street early Sunday morning when they were hit by a car and killed.

Investigators say the man was not in a crosswalk at the time of the collision.

Police originally labeled the incident as a hit-and-run crash, but later said the driver of the car returned to the scene. He was identified as a 23-year-old male and was placed under arrest.

He has been charged with accident involving death and has been placed under a $16,000 bond.

ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas– El Paso Police confirm one person has died after being struck by a car early Sunday morning.

It happened on Mesa and Kern in west El Paso near the UTEP campus.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a car and that vehicle fled the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.