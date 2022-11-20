El Paso Stonewall Democrats will host vigil for victims of LGBTQ nightclub shooting in Colorado

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Stonewall Democrats and other Borderland LGBTQ organizations will host a vigil for the victims of the Colorado nightclub shooting that left at least five people dead and 18 wounded.

The vigil will be held at Upper Tom Lea Park at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Colorado Springs, Colorado. We are sending you

love and prayers, and we offer you our voices and support. As a member of the Queer Community, I understand the fear, anger, and pain that you are feeling all too well," Wesley Lawrence, President of the El Paso Stonewall Democrats, said in a press release.

Police in Colorado Springs said a 22-year-old man entered Club Q, a LGBTQ nightclub, and immediately opened fire. Patrons at the bar stopped and disarmed the shooter.

Authorities say the shooting lasted for just a few minutes, but the gunman was able to kill at least five and injure another 18.

The shooting happened on the eve of Transgender Remembrance Day.

"This Vigil will be to show that El Paso stands with our brothers and sisters in solidarity and in denouncing the hate that has came to their community," the release from Lawrence said.