Court documents detail what led up to the fatal shooting involving NMSU basketball player

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- More information has surfaced regarding a shooting in Albuquerque early Saturday morning, where New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake was injured and 19-year-old University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis was fatally shot.

ABC-7 has obtained court documents that show Jonathan Smith was arrested in connection to the shooting. He's been arrested and charged with aggravated battery, conspiracy to commit aggravated battery and two counts of tampering with evidence.

According to court documents, Smith, his roommate, who has not been charged with any crime, and Brandon Travis came up with a "revenge" plan to lure Micheal Peake to the UNM campus so that they could beat him up.

The three men were reportedly involved in a fight at a prior UNM vs. NMSU game in Las Cruces, and Smith said that Peake was one of the people in the fight, court records show.

A 17-year-old female, whose name has not been released, stated in the affidavit that she was a friend of Travis, and agreed to help him lure Peake to campus so they could assault him, according to the affidavit.

Documents say the woman told investigators she had been texting Peake, and had plans to have sex with him when he was in town.

According to the document, Peake took an Uber to UNM's campus to meet up with the woman.

According to Smith, once Peake was on UNM's campus near Coronando Hall, the woman texted him to tell him to meet her outside, court records show. The three men reportedly walked up to Peake, and Travis then pointed a gun at his face.

Court records show Peake was also hit in the leg with the bat, which caused him to run. This is when Smith said Peake pulled a gun from his waistband and shot at Travis. Travis then returned fire with Peake, court records show.

Peake was also interviewed, and stated in court documents that Travis fired at him first.

According to court documents, Smith and his roommate ran away shortly after the shooting. They went to a dorm room, changed clothes, and tossed the clothes they were wearing during the altercation into the sewer.

Smith is scheduled to be in court in Albuquerque at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say the 17-year-old female has been arrested and booked into the juvenile detention center and charged with aggravated battery and conspiracy.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned on-air and online at KVIA.com for the more updates as we get them.