Maluma leaves Israeli interview when asked about Qatar human rights

Colombian singer Maluma, who performed in one of the inaugural events for the World Cup, stormed off during an interview.

During a broadcast on Israeli public television in Qatar, Maluma left the set calling Israel's KAN News chief international correspondent Moav Vardi "rude."

Viral video shows the singer was asked about stars including Shakira and Dua Lipa, who refused to be involved with the World Cup due to Qatar’s poor record on human rights.

“Yeah but it’s something I can’t resolve. I just came here to enjoy life, enjoy soccer and the party of soccer,” Maluma told the Kan public broadcaster.

Vardi pushed Maluma on the matter, asking if he could understand why people may have an issue with his response, and whether the Colombian star’s presence was helping the Qatari regime to whitewash the situation.

“Do I have to answer that question?” Maluma said, looking off screen.

Maluma stormed off the interview refusing to answer the question.

Aside from performing, the artist is featured on the FIFA world cup Qatar 2022 official soundtrack.