El Paso dancer heads to NYC for Thanksgiving Parade

EL PASO, Texas -- Eastwood High School Senior Maylee Godzisz will be representing the Borderland at the biggest parade of the year in New York City; The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Godzisz, along with many other dancers from across the country, went through a dancing boot camp this past summer to qualify to dance in this year's parade.

Godzisz said being in New York City has been an eye-opener, compared to being in the Borderland. She said everything is bigger and more fast-paced.

Godzisz said she is excited and nervous to represent El Paso at the historic parade, but good nerves. She wants to continue dancing and attend Texas Tech after she graduates from Eastwood at the end of the year.