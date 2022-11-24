Deadly crash shuts down highway that connects El Paso with West Texas, Southern New Mexico cities

HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas -- A deadly crash Wednesday night shut down a highway that connects El Paso with several smaller cities in West Texas and Southern New Mexico.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 62-180 in Hudspeth County, which is Montana Avenue, just outside of the El Paso County line.

Police said one person died and others were injured in the two-vehicle collision. No other information has been released at this time.

