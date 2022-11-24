Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:34 PM

Deadly crash shuts down highway that connects El Paso with West Texas, Southern New Mexico cities

HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas -- A deadly crash Wednesday night shut down a highway that connects El Paso with several smaller cities in West Texas and Southern New Mexico.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 62-180 in Hudspeth County, which is Montana Avenue, just outside of the El Paso County line.

Police said one person died and others were injured in the two-vehicle collision. No other information has been released at this time.

ABC-7 will keep you updated on air and online on this developing story.

Article Topic Follows: News

Kerry Mannix

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content