Published 6:46 AM

Adidas to launch investigation into Kanye West

Adidas is launching an investigation into allegations of misconduct against the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. Adidas cut ties with the artist in October after his anti-semitic tirades and is now looking into his behavior.

Rolling Stone says it obtained a letter sent by former high-ranking employees of Yeezy to executive board members on Tuesday about “the toxic and chaotic environment that Kanye West created.”

In a statement released Thursday, Adidas said “it is currently not clear whether the accusations made in an anonymous letter are true. However, we take these allegations very seriously and have taken the decision to launch an independent investigation of the matter immediately to address the allegations.”

Noelia Gonzalez

