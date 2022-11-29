Skip to Content
Hal’s Hobby Warehouse, decades of putting smiles on Borderland faces

EL PASO, Texas- Hal’s Hobby Warehouse celebrates over four decades of business in the El Paso and Borderland area.

From boats, trains and even tanks, Hal’s Hobby Warehouse has everything you are looking for 

when it comes to miniature controlled vehicles.

Carlos Priemer bought Hal’s Hobby Shop back in 1976 and quickly cornered the market.

“There were six hobby shops in town at that time and after a few years of aggressively going to model shows we eventually pushed out the competition,” Priemer told ABC-7

After decades in the business Priemer though is ready to hand the controls over to his son Tony who he will continue to check in on.

“All my friends come in on Sundays to talk so I will definitely be coming in on those days,” Priemer added.

During Small Business Shopping Weekends, Hal’s Hobby Warehouse is a place where your money will be spent locally.

Wil Herren

Wil Herren is an ABC-7 reporter who covers both news and sports.

