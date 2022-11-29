WATCH: Coach Heiar holds first news conference since deadly shooting of UNM student

Update: NMSU Head Men's Basketball Coach Greg Heiar Tuesday opened his first news conference since a deadly shooting at UNM by acknowledging the UNM player's death last weekend, calling it a tragedy.

"We sympathize with the community, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the young man who passed away," said Heiar.

Coach Heiar said he felt sad and disappointed upon learning about the incident. Heiar said players are told they should represent the institution, community and themselves in the right way and that Mike Peake will have to live with the consequences of his actions, followed by his support of the player.

"Mike Peake is still part of our family. In this family, we care for each other. We love each other, and right now, he needs us more than ever," said Heiar.

Following the news conference, NMSU spokesman Justin Bannister said 8 metal detectors would be used in the NMSU game against UTEP Wednesday at the Pan Am Center. While the Pan Am has used the metal detectors for other events, Bannister says he believes it's the first time it would be used for a basketball game in recent memory.

Coach Heiar said he did not have an update on Peake's status, saying the focus is on his recovery.

