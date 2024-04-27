Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Strong winds continue in the Borderland, calmer Sunday

Published 4:00 PM

We are under a First Alert as windy conditions continue in the Borderland. It has been a windy one, but not as windy as Thursday. So far, El Paso has seen a wind gust of 45 miles per hour! For Las Cruces, 40 miles per hour.

A Wind Advisory is in place for much of the Borderland until 8 PM this evening. Wind gusts could get up to 50 miles per hour. Likewise, a Red Flag Warning is in place for the dry and windy conditions until 9 PM this evening.

Likewise, winds are expected to calm down this evening and it is looking like a warm and breezy week next week.

JAELIN LEWIS
Jaelin Lewis

