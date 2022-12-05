Iowa St promotes Nate Scheelhaase to offensive coordinator
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell has promoted Nate Scheelhaase from receivers coach to offensive coordinator. Scheelhaase replaces Tom Manning. Manning was fired last week after the Cyclones finished at the bottom of the Big 12 in scoring and total offense during a 4-8 season. Campbell called Scheelhaase one of the rising stars in college football coaching. Campbell also announced the firing of fifth-year offensive line coach Jeff Meyers.