Kershaw returning to Dodgers on $20M, 1-year deal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw will pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has re-signed with the team in a one-year deal worth $20 million. The 34-year-old left-hander was 12-3 with a 2.28 ERA in 22 starts last season. Kershaw made his ninth All-Star team and started the Midsummer Classic for the first time in his career at Dodger Stadium. Last April, Kershaw became the Dodgers’ all-time strikeout leader and he ranks 24th all-time with 2,807. For the second straight year, the Dodgers didn’t extend a qualifying offer to Kershaw in order to give him additional time to mull his future.

