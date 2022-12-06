Moroccans celebrate historic World Cup win against Spain

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Exuberant Moroccans have poured into the streets of their capital and in cities across Europe to celebrate their national soccer team’s historic win against Spain at the World Cup. Morocco defeated Spain in a penalty shootout in Qatar, making the Atlas Lions the only team from outside Europe or South America to make it to the last eight. The capital, Rabat, was bursting with joy while Morocco fans also celebrated in the streets in France and Spain.

