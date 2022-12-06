MLB commissioner Manfred says 2023 ‘big year’ for A’s future

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Oakland Athletics will have their relocation fee waived if they decide to move to Las Vegas, and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says 2023 is a big year when it comes to the future of the franchise. Speaking at baseball’s winter meetings in San Diego, Manfred also said the Los Angeles Angels are hoping to have their sale resolved by opening day. He had no update on the sale process for the Washington Nationals. The A’s have played at the Coliseum since 1968 and their lease expires after the 2024 season.

