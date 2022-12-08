NMSU hires Rodey Law Firm as external investigator in Nov. 19 deadly UNM shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- NMSU has hired the Rodey Law Firm to review the deadly Nov. 19 shooting between one of its basketball players and a UNM student.

NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu announced the decision to investigate on Tuesday.

According to the Rodey Law Firm website, the firm is one of New Mexico's oldest, largest and highly respected firms. Rodey law is based in Albuquerque.

