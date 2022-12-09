More details released on the El Paso man seen openly carrying a rifle in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 has obtained the affidavit for the arrest of Mario Fernando Diaz, who was spotted openly carrying a rifle and dressed in tactical gear while walking down the Joe Battle Area in Far East El Paso.

According to the affidavit, the El Paso County Sheriff's Department received 27 calls reporting Diaz, starting at around 8:30 a.m.

The document also read that Diaz had passed local schools and a hospital in the area while walking with his rifle, causing multiple agencies to respond to the area. A local school in the area began activating lockdown procedures, and due to the video circulating on social media, one student thought there was an active shooter, and contacted her father saying so, which resulted in more resources responding, which the affidavit said put the public and responding officers in danger.

Around 10:45 a.m., a deputy made contact with Diaz and identified him.