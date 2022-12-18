El Paso Police search for suspect who hijacked vehicle with passenger still inside

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police continue to search for a suspect who they say hijacked a vehicle with a passenger still inside.

The incident happened back on Dec. 5 in the parking lot of the Stateline restaurant.

According to a witness, a Hispanic man between the age of 35 and 45 approached the victim sitting in the vehicle.

Police said the suspect then entered the driver's seat and drove away with the female victim still in the car. The suspect then pushed her out of the vehicle while it was still moving.

The suspect also rammed another car blocking the entrance of the parking lot.

Police said the suspect eventually abandoned the vehicle and left the area.

The suspect is described as man with short black hair and a very neatly trimmed mustache and goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to called Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477.