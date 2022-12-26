All 10 people feared missing in Austria avalanche found alive

Originally Published: 25 DEC 22 13:31 ET

(CNN) -- All of the people feared missing after an avalanche Sunday near the mountainous villages of Lech and Zurs in Austria have been found alive, according to the Austrian Press Agency (APA).

Four have been injured, including one seriously, it reported. A final sweep of the area will be done on Monday.

It had earlier reported that some of the injured were taken to a clinic in Innsbruck and the hospital in Bludez.

Rescue workers initially feared 10 people were missing in the avalanche, based on a video from a ski guest taken right before the avalanche occurred.

The video appeared to show about 10 more skiers in the avalanche's path but ended before showing what happened to the skiers, Hermann Fercher from Lech/Zürs-Tourismus said, according to the press agency.

Rescue workers assumed all the skiers in the video, now all accounted for, were lost in the avalanche, according to APA.