Police investigate a stabbing in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- One woman is dead after being stabbed in central El Paso Sunday afternoon.

It happened on the 3700 block of Truman Avenue, near Travis Elementary School. Police say the call came at around 5 p.m. ABC-7 crews at the scene saw police blocking off the street.

A police spokesman says the woman was in her 70's and was taken to the hospital where she later died.

At this time, detectives are investigating the motive, as well as trying to identify who is responsible for this incident.

Crimes Against Person detectives are investigating. We are working to learn more information. We'll be sure to keep you updated.