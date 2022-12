EL PASO, Texas - Crimes Against Persons detectives are on the scene of a shooting that took place in East El Paso before 2 A.M. Wednesday morning.

It happened 1400 block of N. Zaragoza Road.

One person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police tell ABC-7 no one has been taken into custody at this time.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.