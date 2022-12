To donate directly to the food bank, click here .

The food drive does end at midnight Thursday.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger partnered with Albertsons and ABC-7 to help families with food insecurities.

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank is wrapping up its holiday food drive.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.