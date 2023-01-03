Christmas day murders: El Paso man charged with killing his aunt, girlfriend

UPDATE: Documents obtained by ABC-7 indicate a man killed his 79-year-old aunt and his 33-year-old girlfriend.

According to the documents, Gabriel Antonio Ramirez lived with his aunt at 3728 Truman.

Investigators say she made a call to 911 in which she asked police to rush to her home as she and another person were being attacked. "Hurry. Hurry. Gabriel, stop it. Stop it," said Irma Ramirez to 911 dispatchers, according to the documents.

According to investigators, a homeowner in west El Paso saw Gabriel Ramirez covered in blood, using his garden hose.

Emergency crews later arrived to find the second victim, 24-year-old Kathia Rosales, dead inside an SUV police say Ramirez stole from his aunt's home.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police confirm 33-year-old Gabriel Ramirez was arrested in connection to two murders.

On Dec. 25, police said the Crimes Against Persons department was called to the 3700 block of Truman to investigate a murder after receiving a 911 call from a woman who reported she was being stabbed.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 79-year-old Irma Ramirez with multiple stab wounds on her body.

She was rushed to a hospital but later died from her injuries.

On Dec. 26, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for a man named Gabriel Ramirez in connection with the murder.

Later that day, detectives were called to investigate a death at the 500 block of Gregory.

When investigators arrived, they found a man, identified as Gabriel Ramirez, bleeding profusely in a homeowner's front yard. He had suffered lacerations on his neck and wrists. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigations discovered that Ramirez had stolen the victim's car from the scene of the murder on Dec. 25. Inside the car, they found 24-year-old Kathia Rosales deceased.

On Dec. 31, 2022, Ramirez was released from the hospital and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and charged with Capital Murder.

His Bond is set at $1.5 million.