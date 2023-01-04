House Vote on Speaker Enters Its Second Day

The House of Representatives is adjourned until noon today after Representative Kevin McCarthy failed to secure the necessary republican support to gain the speakership.

Division within the GOP resulted in three-failed rounds of voting. The last time a Speaker of the House election had numerous ballots was in 1923. A lack of GOP support thwarted McCarthy's bid as 20 republicans voted against McCarthy during Tuesday's third and final vote.

On Tuesday night Republican Representative Matt Gaetz sent a letter to the architect of the Capitol saying McCarthy should no longer occupy the Speaker of the House office as a Speaker for the 118th hasn't yet been elected.