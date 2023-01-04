Man arrested for allegedly threatening migrants with gun

EL PASO, Texas-- El Paso police say they have arrested a 27-year old man for reportedly harassing migrants during the weekend.

According to Police, they received reports of a man threatening a group of migrants near Sacred Heart church on Saturday night, and it was reported that he had a gun.

A few hours later, police received reports of the same man was seen driving around the greyhound bus station downtown in the early hours of New Year's Day. Police say they spotted the vehicle and stopped the man, which he initially did before getting away.

Police say a mechanical issue with their unit impeded them from going after the man.

The next day police were able to find the man and the vehicle.

According to police, investigators have been meeting with various persons, many of which are migrants,

that were in the area when the incident occurred.

Police say they will release the name of the suspect once he has been formally charged.