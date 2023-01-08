Skip to Content
today at 6:10 PM
Published 4:00 PM

ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Wonderful weather continues for a while

Happy Sunday everyone. We are still in for a really nice week ahead with above-average temperatures all week long. For tomorrow we are looking at highs in the mid 60s, and upper 60s for Tuesday. Wednesday will be our only day where we will have weather impacts.

I do expect a mildly breezy to windy day on Wednesday, with an incoming weather system and cold front. Those gusts are looking to be at the 35 mph mark, which is not quite at First Alert level, and our temps really won't even drop as much either. They'll go from the mid 60s to the low 60s from Wednesday to Thursday.

After that, our pleasant conditions will return! As we look very far ahead we may see a little bit of rain next Sunday, as well as another increase in the winds. Enjoy the outdoors!

Katie Frazier

Katie Frazier is an ABC-7 meteorologist and reporter.

