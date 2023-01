EL PASO, Texas -- First responders confirm that a person was killed in a crash in south-central El Paso, and another person was seriously injured.

The collision happened at 3:27 a.m., according to a spokesperson from El Paso Police.

Special traffic investigators responded to the scene, the investigation led to a closure of the westbound lanes of I-10 at Geronimo.

There has been no information on the victim's identities.