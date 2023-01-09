Georgia destroys TCU to win back to back National Championships

INGLEWOOD, California- On the first drive of the game TCU went three and out which pretty much sums up how this game went for the Horned Frogs.

The very next drive Georgia's stud quarterback Stetson Bennett would scamper in on a 21 yard keeper.

The next TCU drive would end with a turn over that led to a Georgia field goal.

Max Duggan, the Horned Frog starting quarterback would also take one in himself for a score but that would be all TCU would see on the board, for the rest of the game.

Georgia would dominate on both sides of the ball stopping TCU in their tracks.

With two minutes left in the first half UGA would score two more touchdowns to extend their lead 38 to 7.

The second half would not get better for TCU as they failed to get back on the scoreboard.

Georgia had their feet on the gas adding four more touchdowns to their lead.

They would win their second national championship in a row which hasn't been done since Alabama did it in 2011.

The final score, Georgia 65, TCU 7.