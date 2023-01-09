Georgia taking on TCU for College Football National Championship

INGLEWOOD, California- The TCU Horned Frogs are tangling with the Georgia Bulldogs today.

After going three and out in the their first drive, the Horned Frogs gave it back to a hungry Bulldog offense.

On their first drive Stetson Bennet scampers in to the endzone on a 21-yard quarterback keeper.

When TCU got the ball back Darius Davis would fumble the ball on the jet screen setting UGA up for a field goal which they made.

Max Duggan would take the ball in himself as the Horned Frogs ran their own QB keeper making it 10-7.

Georgia would continue their dominance in the second quarter extending their lead.

TCU has not scored since the first quarter.

Georgia is up at the half 38 to 7.