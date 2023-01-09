Skip to Content
Georgia taking on TCU for College Football National Championship

INGLEWOOD, California- The TCU Horned Frogs are tangling with the Georgia Bulldogs today.

After going three and out in the their first drive, the Horned Frogs gave it back to a hungry Bulldog offense.

On their first drive Stetson Bennet scampers in to the endzone on a 21-yard quarterback keeper.

When TCU got the ball back Darius Davis would fumble the ball on the jet screen setting UGA up for a field goal which they made.

Max Duggan would take the ball in himself as the Horned Frogs ran their own QB keeper making it 10-7.

Georgia would continue their dominance in the second quarter extending their lead.

TCU has not scored since the first quarter.

Georgia is up at the half 38 to 7.

Wil Herren

Wil Herren is an ABC-7 reporter who covers both news and sports.

