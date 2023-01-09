Sony Honda Mobility Unveils Its Afeela Prototype EV

A new automotive brand called Afeela, the child of a joint venture between Sony and Honda, is about to break cover in 2026 with its first model, a smooth-sided EV sedan. A prototype was revealed at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

Sony and Honda Mobility Chief Yasuhide Mizuno showed a prototype of the company's first car. It looks like a mid-sized sedan, but Mizuno did not reveal much about the car. He did say it will have 45 cameras and sensors inside and around the vehicle.

Honda will provide the safety and driving components, while Sony will create the car's entertainment and interactive features.

The company won't start taking orders for Afeela until 2025 and the first cars to hit North America won't happen until 2026.