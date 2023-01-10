Vigil for teacher who Police say was shot by student

Hundreds of people turned out Monday for a candlelight vigil to pray for and honor an elementary school teacher in virginia allegedly shot by a six-year-old student.

The crowd gathered outside the Newport News Public Schools administration building.

The shooting at Richneck Elementary happened on Friday, and the teacher, Abby Zwerner was critically hurt. She has since improved and is now in stable condition.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew called Zwerner a hero.

He says the 25-year-old made sure her students got out of her classroom safely and was the last to leave the room even though she had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police say the gun the 6-year-old allegedly used was legally bought by his mother. The child is now undergoing an evaluation at a hospital.

It's unclear if police will file any charges against the parents.