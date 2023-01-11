Skip to Content
Confrontations lead to deadly shooting; 19-year-old charged with voluntary manslaughter

David Chavez
Las Cruces Police
David Chavez

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police say a 30-year-old man was shot and killed Friday after confronting a 19-year-old twice about suspected car burglaries.

Police say Mitchell Russell confronted David Chavez south of Lohman Avenue about the car break-ins at a nearby Walmart. Police say Chavez was able to get away, but Russell later found him again on Lees Drive and Nevada Avenue.

That escalated into a physical confrontation where police say Chavez is suspected of shooting Russell.

Police say Chavez left the gun at a friend's house and was taken into custody during a high-risk traffic stop.

Chavez was charged with voluntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, and failure to comply with conditions of release.

David Gonzalez

