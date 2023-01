EL PASO, Texas -- One person has been injured during a rollover crash in East El Paso.

The crash happened on I-10 near Zaragoza - according to preliminary first responders' reports that person suffered minor injuries.

Several lanes of the highway have been closed and most traffic is being diverted off I-10 at Lee Trevino.

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.