‘Rust’ shooting: District Attorney to announce decision on charges this month

SANTA FE, New Mexico-- Authorities in New Mexico will announce by the end of the month whether any charges will be filed in the fatal shooting on the set of the movie “Rust.”

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot in October 2021 during a rehearsal for a scene for the movie, which was being filmed near Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Actor and Producer Alec Baldwin was holding an antique revolver during a dress rehearsal for "Rust" at the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe when the firearm discharged a live round, striking Hutchins in the chest. The bullet that hit her also struck the film's director, Joel Souza, in the shoulder, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

A spokesperson from the First Judicial District Attorney of New Mexico says that an announcement will be made by the end of January about whether any charges will be pursued.